30th Annual Festival of Lights 5K raises funds for local children’s hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 30th annual Festival of Lights 5K took place on Saturday, December 6, in San Marco Square, hosted by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, and 1st Place Sports to raise funds for local children’s hospitals.

The event featured a one-mile fun run starting at 5 p.m., followed by the main 5K race at 5:30 p.m., lighting up the streets of San Marco with holiday cheer. Participants enjoyed various festivities, including taking pictures with Santa, listening to holiday music, and riding snow machines.

Proceeds from the Festival of Lights 5K support critical needs such as lifesaving medical equipment for UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital, ensuring that funds remain within the local community.

This year’s event was supported by numerous sponsors, including RadiFi Credit Union, Mayo Clinic, and Butler Toyota Jacksonville. Media sponsors 99.9 Gator Country and 96.1 WEJZ also returned to support the event.

The holiday-themed race offered participants an evening filled with entertainment, including a toy soldier stilt walker, bounce and slide games, hot chocolate, and a kids’ train ride, making it a festive occasion for families and runners alike.

