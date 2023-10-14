3rd annual Nassau County Halloween Festival presents exciting pumpkin carving, decorating Contest

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The highly-anticipated 3rd Annual Halloween Festival, set to bewitch Yulee Ballpark this October, has become even more thrilling with the addition of a Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest.

Event organizers announced the new activity, inviting festival-goers of all ages to unleash their creativity on pumpkins and compete for some spooktacular prizes. The contest will be a festival highlight, set to take place on Friday, October 27th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yulee Ballpark.

Categories

Participants have been divided into two categories:

1. Adults and Teens: In this category, contestants can submit one carved pumpkin per person for judging. Carving enthusiasts are encouraged to put their skills to the test, crafting unique and eerie designs that will captivate the judges.

2. Children 12 and Under: For young artists, the contest allows for one decorated pumpkin submission per person. Children can unleash their imaginations and create whimsical and fun designs to win the hearts of the judges and the public.

All entered pumpkins will be displayed throughout the festival, allowing attendees to admire the craftsmanship and vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category, promising fierce competition and thrilling rewards for those who demonstrate their pumpkin prowess.

The winners of the Pumpkin Carving and Decorating Contest will be unveiled during the festival on Saturday, October 28th, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

For those with inquiries or seeking additional information, Jay Robertson, the Parks & Recreation Director, can be reached at jrobertson@nassaucountyfl.com.

Further details about the 3rd Annual Halloween Festival, including a full event schedule and registration information, can be found on the official event page: 3rd Annual Halloween Festival Event Page.

Get ready to showcase your carving and decorating skills, and join the festivities at the 3rd Annual Halloween Festival for a memorable and creative Halloween experience!

