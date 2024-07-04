4th of July expected to draw thousands to the beaches, public officials hoping for safe celebration

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s always a busy day out at the beaches on the 4th of July and this one is no exception. Thousands are expected to come out for the main firework display Thursday night and tens of thousands of visitors are anticipated over the course of the weekend.

Fun in the sun followed by dazzling displays of patriotic pyrotechnics: It’s the 4th of July at Jax Beach.

“Feeling great! We get to support our country for the 4th of July!” said holiday beach-goer Hudson Payne.

And if you are among the thousands hitting the coast this evening there are some things to keep in mind.

Holiday parking rates are in effect, so city parking spots will cost a minimum of $12.

The city lot near the pier is also closed, due to its close proximity to the firework launching site.

Other local lots may also offer parking for various rates.

Jax Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman suggested the key to grabbing a great spot to view the show Thursday evening comes down to arriving early, and perhaps a little holiday luck.

“Plan ahead to get here a little early and then you may have to walk a little ways from wherever you park. You’re going to be able to see the fireworks from anywhere on the beach,” said Hoffman. “So, the closer to the fireworks the better, but if you come a little early, we’re going to have the Navy Band Southeast at 8 PM at the Seawalk Pavilion. So, you’ve got a great big grassy area out there. You can set up, watch the band and you can actually see the fireworks from there.”

And with big crowds come safety concerns.

“With that many people coming out we want people to pay real close attention to their surroundings,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said the number one call emergency responders get during packed holiday weekends is for missing children.

“We are all hands on deck this weekend with our police, our lifeguards, all of our public safety are working really hard and that’s a very frequent call that we get,” said Hoffman.

In addition to red, white, and blue flags you’ll likely notice some yellow ones flying nearby at the coast.

Medium-risk surf conditions could pose a hazard.

“We also want to remind people that high tide is around the same time as the fireworks tonight. So, the beach is going to be a lot smaller than usual,” said Hoffman.

And Hoffman also requested beachgoers do their part to keep the environment safe this weekend.

“We are just finishing up our beach re-nourishment. The dunes are very fragile and they’re really important to our community. So, we just ask everyone to stay off the dunes,” said Hoffman.

If you happen to run into a lifeguard or any of the police and first responders out this holiday weekend, Mayor Hoffman is encouraging visitors to spread some holiday cheer and lend a thank you to those out working to keep the public safe during the festivities.

