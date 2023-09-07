5-year-old Ponte Vedra girl makes her way to the big screen in New York

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — A 5-year-old girl from Ponte Vedra will soon be on the big screen in New York City.

Amelia Abdel-Moty is representing the Down syndrome community as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society video presentation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Today Amelia and her mother explained why this movement is so important.

“They’re being included in this world we’ve all been living in in a world where they’ve been segregated in the past, unfortunately,” said her mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After the presentation, there will be a walk to raise awareness about Down Syndrome in Central Park.

There will be a local walk at Jacksonville Beach next month on October 14.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.