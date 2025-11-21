500 families receive food for Thanksgiving, thanks to The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army handed out canned vegetables, stuffing, turkey, and much more today to families in need as they prepare for Thanksgiving Day.

The freezer for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida had hundreds of frozen turkeys Thursday morning as they got ready to distribute to 500 local families.

“It’s just a blessing that these families will have such a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal,” said Major Keith Biggers, Commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

“I feel grateful and you know blessed,” said recipient Amarcus Sanders, who went with his mom.

That gratitude came from Amarcus Sanders and his family after they received a 12-pound turkey and a box filled with food for a Thanksgiving Day dinner.

It was all part of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida’s Can-U-Care Thanksgiving event, providing help for local families in need ahead of the holiday.

“I’m a single mother of six with the government shut down, you know, it has been really tight, you know, it’s six of them and one of me, so to get this it gives you a refresher, a relief to know that Thanksgiving is going to be made,” said Andrea Sanders, mother of six.

Sanders says the money she’s saving on the holiday dinner will be used towards household items like bills and Christmas toys for her children.

Another recipient, Sharla Collins, says she can’t wait to cook her turkey and is thankful for this help, as money has been tight recently.

“Well, just going in the store, seeing everything, the prices are a little higher than they were last year and the year before that. So you just have to maintain what you have. So this helps a lot,” said Sharla Collins, recipient.

Salvation Army staffers and volunteers worked for months to put this food distribution event together, and they’re grateful for all the donations that helped make it happen.

“The volunteers here, as well as the staff, made sure that every box was adequately stocked from turkey to the corn bread dressing,” said Biggers.

“Y’all helping us will help us recover and make sure our Thanksgiving and our year will be back on track,” said Sanders.

