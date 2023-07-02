$5,000 donated to meal program to raise awareness about homelessness in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Bestbet joined the fight against hunger at this year’s Miracle on Ashley Street hosted by the Clara White Mission.

They donated $5,000 to the mission’s meal program to raise awareness about homelessness in Jacksonville.

“We are so very thankful for Bestbet’s continued support for many years and want them to know the company’s contributions are impacting the lives of so many,” said Ju’Coby Pittman, CEO of Clara White Mission.

Jamie Shelton, President of Bestbet added, “We are very proud to champion Ju’Coby’s work and her continuing efforts to impact the lives of individuals in our community through the Clara White Mission.”

In total, The Clara White Mission raised $67,000 and had more than 200 volunteers, including celebrity servers.

Thanks to the contributions from sponsors like Bestbet 2,000 free meals were served during this year’s Miracle on Ashley Street.

Visit the websites at https://bestbetjax.com and www.clarawhitemission.org.





