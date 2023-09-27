6-year-old boy killed, two others injured in Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A 6-year-old boy has died in a triple shooting in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna area on the westside. Jacksonville police say a 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man were also shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened just before 2:00 am in the 100 block of King Street.
A suspect fled from the area on foot. He’s described as a Black man with light complexion.
This marks the 10th child under 18 killed by gunfire in Jacksonville this year, according to JSO records.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
