$60,000 in grants offered to Florida teachers to educate students about water resources

PALATKA, Fla — As the Blue School Grant Program begins its eighth year, the St. Johns River Water Management District offering up to $60,000 in grants for teachers who offer education projects that teach Florida students about water resources through hands-on learning.

The application period runs Aug. 1–Sept. 15 and is available to K–12 teachers within the District’s 18-county area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“This is such a meaningful program, and I’m honored to play a small role in teaching kids how to be good stewards of the environment,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Education and Outreach Coordinator Laura La Beur.

“We’ve made some exciting changes to the Blue School Grant program this year, including increasing the funding by $40,000. Last year we were able to help over a dozen teachers educate students on the importance of water conservation, and with this increased funding, we will be able to reach even more students across our 18-county service area.”

To date, the District has funded 89 water resource education projects with a total of over $125,000 awarded to local schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Through the District’s Blue School Grant program, up to $3,000 per school may be awarded to educators working with grades K–12 to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources.

The District aims to support teachers by enhancing current lesson plans to create a bigger impact for students studying water resources in any subject area. Public and charter teachers within the District’s boundaries are eligible to apply.

Examples of previous successful grant applications include:

Service-learning projects where middle and high school students partnered to study water quality

Water quality comparison of stormwater ponds on campus

Conversion of traditional irrigation to micro-irrigation in school landscape

Water conservation awareness posters and videos

Information about criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found here, or contact Laura La Beur at LLaBeur@sjrwmd.com or 321-473-1339.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.