79th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl date and time announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been announced that the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played at TIAA Bank Field on Fri., Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

The 79th annual game will feature a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) that will serve as the anchor team and will face an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

In a statement prepared by Alan Worley, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman:

“I can’t think of a better way for fans to ring in 2024 than spending New Year’s Eve weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. Downtown Jacksonville and the Sports Complex will be electric with the 79th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game on Friday, Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and fireworks to celebrate the New Year,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Chairman, Alan Worley. “The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl staff and green jacket committee are working closely with the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Jaguars and ASM Global to plan a full slate of activities in support of the weekend’s events and festivities.”

Last year, the 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl saw No. 19 Norte Dame winning in dramatic fashion against No. 21 South Carolina, 45-38. It was the Irish’s second-largest comeback in a bowl. An estimated 67,400 people attended the game on Dec. 30, one of the highest recorded during bowl games last season.

Tickets for the 79th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will go on sale to the public on Sept. 19. 2023 through Ticketmaster. Annual ticket holders can begin the renewal process on Jun. 1, 2023. Buyers who purchase tickets from a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl “Green Jacket Member” prior to Dec. 1, 2023 will receive preferred pricing.

Teams participating in the 79th TaxSlayer Bowl game will be announced on Sun., Dec. 3, 2023.

For more information about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl including stadium policies, our philanthropic efforts or to become a member, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.