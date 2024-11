Jacksonville, Fl — Three popular toys from the 1980′s are entering the National Toy Hall of Fame.

My Little Pony, Transformers action figures, and the Phase 10 finally made it to the winner’s circle.

This year’s finalists included Apples to Apples, balloons, “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, Pokémon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse and trampoline.

Not everyone seems satisfied with this year’s inductees: