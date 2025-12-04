82-year-old Mississippi woman charged with murder after boyfriend shot to death

TUNICA, Miss. — An 82-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Tunica County, Mississippi on Tuesday.

Mattie Crockett called 911 and admitted to shooting her boyfriend, 75-year-old James Larry Jr., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Wednesday.

The sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived and found Larry dead from a fatal gunshot wound, the news release states.

Crockett was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being taken to the Tunica County Jail, the news release states. She appeared before a judge Wednesday and was issued a $100,000 bond.

The news release did not state why she was taken to the hospital, or what she was treated for.

