82-year-old woman wants permanent solution to trash problem in Moncrief duplex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 82-year-old woman is facing a smelly and unsanitary situation at her duplex in the Moncrief area. She said her home has been surrounded by trash for months.

The woman’s daughter told Action News Jax that her mother should not have to go outside and step on trash.

An ugly and smelly situation has sat unattended for several months at a duplex on West 29th St. in Moncrief, forcing one woman in her 80S to stay inside.

“She can’t even open her front door on a nice day like this,” the tenant’s daughter, Tonya Stills, said. “Who wants to open their door and see something like this.”

Stills said the pile of trash in front and on the side of her mother’s home is starting to smell and attract bugs.

She said some of the garbage hasn’t been touched since her mother moved in last Nov. 1.

Stills said, “We have to find a place to park to take her groceries in because of the pile of trash. My mother says no one has been here to check on this property.”

So, Action News Jax took their concerns to management. The property manager said they saw the pile of garbage Wednesday and said they plan to have it removed this week.

Stills mentions she has to go out of her way just to dispose of her mother’s own trash.

“I don’t put my mother’s trash out front. I come over here to put her trash in my car,” Stills said. “I take it to my house to put it in the garbage can, so I won’t have to deal with this.”

Action News Jax also reached out to the city to see if anyone could look into this situation, but no one has returned our calls.

The 82-year-old woman told me the only thing she wants is for all this trash to be picked up from the front of her house and around it. She said she just wants to begin living in a clean area.

