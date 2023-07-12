911 dispatcher hiring event hosted by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will host a 911 dispatcher recruiting event at the end of July.
If you’re looking for an exciting career in public safety telecommunications then stop by 911 Law Enforcement Way in St. Augustine on Sat., Jul. 29 beginning at 10 a.m.
The deadline to register is Jul. 15.
In order to qualify the following requirements must be made:
- Must be 18 years of age
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Valid Florida driver’s license
- Willing to work AM/PM, 12-hour shifts
- Willing to serve with excellence
Register by clicking here or scan the above flyer.