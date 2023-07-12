Local

911 dispatcher hiring event hosted by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office will be holding a 911 dispatcher hiring event at the end of July.

Dispatcher hiring event St. Johns County Sheriff's Office will be holding a 911 dispatcher hiring event at the end of July.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will host a 911 dispatcher recruiting event at the end of July.

If you’re looking for an exciting career in public safety telecommunications then stop by 911 Law Enforcement Way in St. Augustine on Sat., Jul. 29 beginning at 10 a.m.

The deadline to register is Jul. 15.

In order to qualify the following requirements must be made:

  • Must be 18 years of age
  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Valid Florida driver’s license
  • Willing to work AM/PM, 12-hour shifts
  • Willing to serve with excellence

Register by clicking here or scan the above flyer.

