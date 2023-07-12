911 dispatcher hiring event hosted by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will host a 911 dispatcher recruiting event at the end of July.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you’re looking for an exciting career in public safety telecommunications then stop by 911 Law Enforcement Way in St. Augustine on Sat., Jul. 29 beginning at 10 a.m.

Read: Glynn County parents can now request transportation for students through website

The deadline to register is Jul. 15.

In order to qualify the following requirements must be made:

Must be 18 years of age

High school diploma or equivalent

Valid Florida driver’s license

Willing to work AM/PM, 12-hour shifts

Willing to serve with excellence

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Register by clicking here or scan the above flyer.