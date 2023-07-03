9th annual Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt is Friday

Jacksonville, Fl — Now in its 9th year, Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt is a one-day fundraiser for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida on Friday, July 7th.

The Child Cancer Fund is a partner to families of pediatric cancer patients and provides programs and services to 300 families annually. When a family calls the Child Cancer Fund, staff provides gift cards, mortgage assistance, meals, tutoring and other financial assistance.

Pediatric cancer patients face weekly or monthly treatment, as well as unplanned ER visits, and more. Every visit comes with costs for the family: gasoline, meals, and more.

Since 2015, more than $1.7 million has been raised through Careathon. Listener donations helped to fully fund the Child Life Specialist position at Nemours Children’s Health through a restricted fund. Donations have allowed families to escape for weekend retreats at Camp Boggy Creek in Central Florida, and more.

HOW TO DONATE: There are multiple ways to donate to the Child Cancer Fund.