AAA: Florida gas supplies recovering after disruptions caused by Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasoline supplies in Florida are stabilizing following disruptions caused by Hurricane Milton. According to AAA, the state’s average gas price remains steady at $3.10 per gallon, unchanged from last week. This is 5 cents lower than last month and 27 cents below last year’s prices.

To track the latest state and local fuel prices, drivers can visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

The hurricane caused fuel shortages across Central Florida and along evacuation routes due to surging demand and power outages. However, recovery efforts are still underway, with state officials confirming that most of Florida’s ports and gasoline terminals have reopened.

As of Sunday night, 20% of gas stations in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties were still without gasoline, with some unable to pump fuel due to power outages. Officials expect 85% of stations to be operational by Monday night, with full recovery anticipated by Wednesday.

Tips to Maximize Fuel Economy

AAA encourages drivers to conserve fuel by:

Combining errands and carpooling to limit driving

Maintaining steady speeds (fuel efficiency peaks at 50 mph)

Avoiding aggressive acceleration and speeding

Ensuring tires are properly inflated

Reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel economy

