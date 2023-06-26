AAA says Florida will have an extra 37,000 drivers on the road for 4th of July holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida has a record-breaking travel uptick coming for Independence Day holiday for drivers on the road this year.

The fact that gas prices continue to go down is making holiday travel for some much easier. Here in Duval County, a gallon of regular gas is $3.30, which is 17 cents less than the national average.

At some locations you’ll find that gas is even cheaper. For example, Action News Jax found gas for $3.14 at a Murphy’s Express on Beach Boulevard.

“Be careful, be patient, especially when it comes to parking if you are coming to the beach on a big holiday,” Zerlene Clark said.

Due to the hectic roadways, some locals like Clark say they are staying at home and hanging out at the beach when it comes to their 4th of July plans.

“I feel like it’s a big travel day,” Clark said. “Stay local and stay safe, I want to avoid drunk drivers and things like that.”

According to AAA, 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel by car for the Independence Day holiday. That’s 37,000 more drivers than last year. It’s no coincidence that gas prices also happen to be cheaper making summer travel, for many, more affordable.

In 2022, Florida’s average price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.54 cents. Today, in 2023, it’s $3.35.

“We’re going to be cooking and grilling, maybe some carne asada,” Clark said.

Regarding the best and worst times to travel AAA released the following statement:

“Friday, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. The worst travel times vary by day but are generally in the afternoon and early evening. Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.”

AAA says you should expect to see long lines at the airport as well. Florida is estimated to have almost 220,000 fliers this year. That is almost 23,000 more fliers in 2023 than in 2022 for the 4th of July holiday.

