ABET Theatre is hosting a Jimmy Buffet’s ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ musical comedy

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A comedy musical with Jimmy Buffet’s most popular songs is coming to Jacksonville.

Songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more will be featured in the musical.

Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley will both be in the musical.

The event will be from Nov. 10 to 26 at 106 North 6th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

Tickets will be $25.

People can purchase tickets here.

