Ability Housing announces plans for affordable housing in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Ability Housing announces plans for the Villages of New Augustine. This project will be the nonprofit affordable housing developer’s first multifamily community in St. Johns County.

Villages of New Augustine will be a 92-unit, new construction apartment community totaling approximately 6.5 acres. The community will include 20 one-bedroom apartments, 36 two-bedroom apartments and 36 three-bedroom apartments.

They will be located at the intersection of North Volusia Street and Chapin Street in the West Augustine neighborhood.

In addition to four apartment buildings, the $25 million project will also include:

a community center with on-site leasing offices

a computer lab

a library

flexible spaces for workshops, training and events

outdoor recreational features like a playground

pavilion and dedicated walking trail

149 parking spaces.

The development is anticipated to break ground in summer 2023.

Ability Housing

“Housing affordability has been a real challenge for working residents of St. Johns County for many years, but the problem has grown exponentially in the last few years,” said Shannon Nazworth, President and CEO of Ability Housing.

“This development will keep working families in St. Augustine, where they can contribute to the area’s unique culture without having to worry about being driven out due to exorbitant increases in rent.”

“We have seen Ability Housing’s success in bringing affordable multifamily housing to Jacksonville for several years, and welcome them as partners and neighbors to St. Johns County,” said Sarah S. Arnold, Vice-Chair and District 2 Representative of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

“Through our collaboration on the Villages of New Augustine development, hundreds of St. Johns County residents will benefit from the opportunity to move into a brand-new, high-quality apartment in the growing West Augustine area.”

Rental prices will be determined by each household’s income.

Nearly 80% of the apartments available for residents earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI), as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD); an additional 10% of the units will be set aside for households earning up to 50% AMI, and the remaining 10% of units will be reserved for households earning up to 33% AMI.





For more information, visit AbilityHousing.org.

