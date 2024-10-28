Action News Jax Chandler Morgan, Alivia Tassely help raise funds for Pink Ribbon Jax through Soiree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breast Cancer touches so many lives – it seems everyone knows someone who is fighting or has battled this disease.

This weekend, supporters from all over Jacksonville came together to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

For the second year in a row, Action News Jax Chandler Morgan and Action Sports Jax Alivia Tassely emceed the 3rd annual Pink Ribbon Soiree benefitting Pink Ribbon Jax presented by Fields Auto Group.

The event and live auction raise money to provide free mammograms and breast imaging services to those who otherwise can’t afford them.

$300 is the average cost of one screening mammogram according to PRJ, and that equals one life potentially saved, and entire circle of family and friends saved from loss.

The event also encourages women to schedule their mammograms and for men and women stay on top of their health, because early detection saves lives. When caught early, breast cancer is 99% treatable, which means survivable.

