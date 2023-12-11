Action News Jax team nominated for more than a dozen of Folio Weekly’s ‘2023 Best of Jax’ awards

Thanks to nominations from the community, Action News Jax is up for several of Folio Weekly’s 2023 “Best of Jax” awards.

Click here and you can vote for our team members, who are nominated in the following categories:

MEDIA

Best Investigative Reporter: Ben Becker, Ben Ryan, Emily Turner

Best Local Blog: Buresh Blog

Best Meteorologist: Garrett Bedenbaugh, Mike Buresh, Corey Simma

Best News Website: Action News Jax

Best Radio Sports Anchor: Brent Martineau, Dan Hicken

Best Sports Radio Show: Brent & Friends

Best TV Anchor: Robert Grant, Dawn Lopez, Chandler Morgan

Best TV Morning Show: Action News Jax

Best TV Newscast: Action News Jax

Best TV Sports Anchor: Dan Hicken, Brent Martineau, Alivia Tassely

Best TV Station: Action News Jax

Best Twitter Account: Brent Martineau, Chandler Morgan

OTHER NOMINATIONS FOR OUR TEAM

Voting is open now through Dec. 31 and winners will be announced Jan. 17.

