Action News Jax team nominated for more than a dozen of Folio Weekly’s ‘2023 Best of Jax’ awards

Thanks to nominations from the community, Action News Jax is up for several of Folio Weekly’s 2023 “Best of Jax” awards.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Click here and you can vote for our team members, who are nominated in the following categories:
MEDIA
Best Investigative Reporter: Ben Becker, Ben Ryan, Emily Turner
Best Local Blog: Buresh Blog
Best Meteorologist: Garrett Bedenbaugh, Mike Buresh, Corey Simma
Best News Website: Action News Jax
Best Radio Sports Anchor: Brent Martineau, Dan Hicken
Best Sports Radio Show: Brent & Friends
Best TV Anchor: Robert Grant, Dawn Lopez, Chandler Morgan
Best TV Morning Show: Action News Jax
Best TV Newscast: Action News Jax
Best TV Sports Anchor: Dan Hicken, Brent Martineau, Alivia Tassely
Best TV Station: Action News Jax
Best Twitter Account: Brent Martineau, Chandler Morgan
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
OTHER NOMINATIONS FOR OUR TEAM
- In the ISSUES category, nominated for “Worst Waste of Local Public Money” is the “Head of JTA’s salary,” which Emily Turner has brought to light in her “Taken for a Ride” investigative series.
- In the PEOPLE category, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker is nominated for “Best Character.”
- When he’s not on air, he’s teaching yoga classes. Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is up for Best Yoga Instructor in the PEOPLE category.
Voting is open now through Dec. 31 and winners will be announced Jan. 17.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.