Activist groups to hold rally for Jacksonville Mayor after FL AG subpoena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville activist coalition Indivisible is hosting a rally today at Jacksonville City Hall to show their support for Mayor Donna Deegan after receiving a subpoena from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Earlier this week, Uthmeier subpoenaed Deegan as well as the City of Jacksonville seeking all communications from Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Yanira Cardona. Cardona was placed on leave in January after warning viewers on a livestream of ICE activity in the city.

In a statement, Indivisible says the rally “will be a peaceful gathering intended to send the message that our city—and our duly elected Mayor—will not be used as a prop for political stunts by leaders in Tallahassee."

“The recent political overreach by Attorney General Uthmeier is a transparent attempt to manufacture outrage and distract from Tallahassee’s failure to address the critical issues that truly matter to the residents of Jacksonville—like the skyrocketing costs of property insurance, housing and healthcare,” says Gloria Einstein the Lead Coordinator of Indivisible Mandarin. “Our neighbors deserve better than these ‘gotcha’ games from state leadership that do absolutely nothing to improve quality of life in Duval County.”

The rally is scheduled to start at 4:00.

