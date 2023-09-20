Addressing flooding in St. Augustine; Army Corps of Engineers to hold first semi-annual workshop

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The first, semi-annual Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study workshop will take place on Wed., Oct. 4 at the Alcazar Room at 75 King St. in St. Augustine. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and pre-registration is not necessary.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District and the City of St. Augustine will all be involved in this event.

According to the USACE, the feasibility study is designed to develop, evaluate and recommend solutions that address flooding in the nation’s oldest city.

The workshop will include an updated study presentation.

“Corps technical team members will be available to address questions related to engineering, environmental and economic particulars focused on the three major model reaches currently under consideration: Davis Shore Peninsula, the Downtown Peninsula, and Western San Sebastian,” the USACE said in media release.

The public is encouraged to provide information regarding past flooding experience and concerns and suggestions. Input from the community will be collected and considered as the study progresses.

The workshop will conclude with an open forum, in question and answer format.

The meeting agenda schedule will include:

6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Study presentation

7 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Open workshop session with public. Corps technical team and sponsor

8: p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Formal Q&A session

For more information visit www.citystaug.com/backbay or email backbay@cityaug.com.

Additional feasibility study information is available on the USACE Jacksonville webpage.

For information on other USACE Jacksonville projects, programs and studies, please go to https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/

