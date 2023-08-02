Adoption fees waived with the Clay County Animal Services

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County Animal Services is hosting a Clear the Shelter event.

All adoption fees are waived for pets over the age of 6 months from August 1 through 31. Stop by Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to all of our adoptable dogs, like Bobo and Jackie.

To view all the adoptable animals, Click here.

