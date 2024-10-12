After Milton: St. Augustine officials conducting damage assessments

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Planning and Building Department and Code Enforcement Division is conducting assessments is currently conducting damage assessments of neighborhoods impacted by Milton.

According to a news release, cataloging property damage to homes and businesses is a necessary first step in securing state and federal disaster relief funds. The initial assessment and inventory are also necessary for individual property owners to determine eligibility for FEMA disaster relief funding now and in the future.

The city wants to warn St. Augustine residents of possible scammers looking to take advantage of the situation.

City representatives will be identifiable with official city apparel or carry city credentials.

You’re urged to be cautious of unlicensed contractors and other unscrupulous activity. Any suspicious or concerning activity should be reported to Code Enforcement by calling 904-825-1066.

