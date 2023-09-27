Shoe sale gone wrong, Clay County Sheriff’s Office explains safe trade zone locations

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Deputies said that the private sale of high-end name-brand shoes turned into a robbery.

The incident happened on Tues., Sept. 26 when deputies responded to the Oakleaf area at 900 Raindrop Ln. Once they arrived at the scene they found the victim of a shoe sale gone wrong.

The victim told deputies that he went with some friends to trade and sell a pair of “high-end, named-brand” shoes. While at the location, the victim allowed several people, including the suspect, to try on the shoes that he was trying to sell. The suspect told the victim that he wasn’t returning the shoes and he flashed a handgun that was tucked under his shirt.

According to CCSO, the suspect feared for his life and ran to safety and called the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies quickly arrived at the scene and encountered individuals who matched the suspect’s description,” CCSO said on its social media account. “Deputy Troups noticed one individual who appeared noticeably nervous and had a prominent bulge in the front of his waistband.”

The suspect fled the scene after being informed the deputy was going to do a search. Troups and other deputies caught the suspect and discovered a fully loaded firearm with an extended magazine.

CCSO said that the victim was able to identify the juvenile suspect who was arrested and taken to jail.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind the community that if you intend to buy or sell items privately do so at the following Safe Trade Zone locations:

901 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs, FL

3799 Irvin Ct. Middleburg, FL

212 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL

