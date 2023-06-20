On again, off again storms this week

Jacksonville, Fl — Keep your jacket and umbrella within arms reach today and all week. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking waves and bands of showers and thunderstorms.

“Some heavy downpours, an isolated to a few widely scattered strong to severe storms will be possible at just about any time.”, Buresh said.

Rainfall amounts will average 2 - 4′' the rest of the week with some local neighborhoods getting 5 or more inches of rain in what will end up being a genuine soaker.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

With the cloud cover and rainfall this week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The pattern turns a little more typical by the weekend with sunshine and hotter temperatures. Storms will be most likely to develop along the sea breeze in the afternoon.

In the tropics, Bret is likely to strengthen to a hurricane as it heads toward the Caribbean from the central Atlantic. Bret could have impacts on the Caribbean Islands by this weekend.

“It doesn’t appear as there would be significant impacts at this point for Jacksonville and northeastern Florida but obviously still early in the game and something to keep an eye on.”, said Buresh.









Tracking the Tropics: June 20, 2023 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest update on the tropics.



