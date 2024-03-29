AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys chats with WOKV ahead of Jacksonville show with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is coming to the Florida Theatre along with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone on Saturday, March 30 for “Joey Fatone & AJ McLean: A Legendary Night.”
McLean talked with WOKV’s Chase Bunker about the touring, sobriety, and the upcoming show. “We do a couple of covers, I do three solo songs from my up-and-coming solo album, it’s a fun show,” says McLean, adding that it’ll take you down memory lane. Tickets are on sale now and you can listen to the full interview with AJ down below.
