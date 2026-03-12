‘All clear’ given after bomb threat at Nassau County middle school

CALLAHAN, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is giving the “all clear” at a local middle school after it received a bomb threat.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:00 p.m., its 911 Communications Center received a bomb threat from an anonymous caller involving Callahan Middle School. The school was placed on a secure hold, and deputies conducted a sweep of the campus as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office says at about 2:00 p.m., the public was asked to avoid the Old Dixie Highway area near the school, and parents were directed to wait at the rear parking lot of the Northeast Fairgrounds.

NCSO says deputies gave the “all clear” around 2:45 p.m., with student pick up taking place at the usual 3:25 p.m.

In a statement, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said, “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation while deputies worked to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

