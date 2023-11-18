“All we can say is wow:” One ton of donations brought into the Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last weekend, local NOC Rucks members carried more than 1 ton of dog and animal food donations to JHS.

The NOC Rucks members carried these donations on their backs from the gym to the doors of the JHS Humane Society. “We were absolutely blown away - both by their physical strength, and their generosity!” said JHS in a Facebook post.

NOC Rucks donations

On top of that, NOC Rucks members then spent the morning walking dogs at JHS.

“All the dogs at our shelter got not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 walks all before noon! By the end of their service day, our dogs were ready for some looonngg naps. We are so grateful to NOC Rucks for donating their time (and their muscles!) to the animals at JHS.”

Want to get in on the generosity? All donations are MATCHED through Giving Tuesday, November 28. Click here to donate.

NOC Rucks donates to JHS

