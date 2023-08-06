Alternate bus ride address requests now open for Duval County public school parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School district has announced that the window for submitting alternative address requests for bus rides during the upcoming school year is now open. This service is designed to accommodate students who require transportation to a different bus stop than the one initially assigned by the school district.

Parents who find it necessary to request an alternate bus stop for their child are urged to complete a designated online form. The form can be accessed through the school district’s official website. The district emphasizes that each student should have only one request submitted on their behalf.

To ensure a smooth process, DCPS has outlined specific criteria that will be considered for approval of these requests.

First, the primary address listed in the Focus system must comply with the transportation policy. Similarly, the alternate address provided in the request should also align with the transportation policy.

If either of the first two criteria is not met, the student will not be eligible for transportation from the requested address, and the responsibility for the student’s ridership will fall on the parents. Additionally, parents need to have properly registered their child for bus transportation by indicating “yes” on the Transportation page in the Focus system.

Upon meeting these requirements, the request will be reviewed by the Transportation Coordinator. If the request is approved, the student will be assigned to a bus, and the route details will be communicated to the parents.

In cases where the student has not been registered for transportation through the Focus system, parents are advised to do so before proceeding with the alternate address request.

The student’s address must be further than 1.5 miles from school of attendance to be eligible for alternate bus ride address requests.

