AMBER ALERT: FDLE has issued an AMBER Alert for Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, 2

    By: April Wilson , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida AMBER Alert for missing child Jemine Cedillo-Ramirez.

    FDLE said the 2-year-old may be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, 23, and was last seen on 9th Street in Homestead, Florida. 

    Jesmine was last seen wearing a green and white striped shirt, red pants and pink slippers. 

    Cedillo-Hernandez was last seen wearing a beige, green shirt and jeans. 

    FDLE said the two may be traveling in a 2006 white Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag number Z782JS.

