AMBER ALERT: FDLE has issued an AMBER Alert for Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez, 2

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida AMBER Alert for missing child Jemine Cedillo-Ramirez.
FDLE said the 2-year-old may be with Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, 23, and was last seen on 9th Street in Homestead, Florida.
Jesmine was last seen wearing a green and white striped shirt, red pants and pink slippers.
Cedillo-Hernandez was last seen wearing a beige, green shirt and jeans.
FDLE said the two may be traveling in a 2006 white Hyundai Azera with the Florida tag number Z782JS.
