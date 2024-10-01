Amelia Island Chamber of Commerce phone and internet services down until Friday due to Hurricane Helene

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Amelia Island has announced that its chamber of commerce phone and internet systems are down due to the impact of Hurricane Helene. Services are expected to be restored by Friday.

In the meantime, those needing assistance are encouraged to email info@NassauCountyFLChamber.com for support.

While the Chamber manages this temporary disruption, it extended sympathies to those still recovering from the effects of the hurricane and expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and understanding during this time.

