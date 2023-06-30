An urgent call for help unveils 12 pigs left neglected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Epic Outreach is asking the community for help after 12 pigs were rescued by local law enforcement. The pigs and piglets were found in a pool without shelter, food or water. Without help, these animals faced auction or euthanization.

The Jacksonville nonprofit doubles as an educational farm and sanctuary. These 12 pigs are currently joining the 60 other animals that live on the farm.

The 12 pigs will be joining EPIC Outreach on July 5th where they will receive veterinary care like spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchips before being transported to other rescues where they can be taken care of.

“As a community, we cannot stand aside and allow these innocent animals to suffer after undergoing such immense cruelty. We need the public’s help urgently to ensure that these pigs receive the appropriate medical care and transportation they require,” said Epic Outreach in a news release.

Donation support will go towards providing necessary medical attention, transportation expenses and care for the pigs.

“We appeal to our community to help us provide a safe and loving environment for these animals. We are confident that with the community’s support, we can assist these animals in need and offer them a second chance,” said Epic Outreach.

Click here to view the fundraising website to learn more about donating.

Every little bit counts in helping give these pigs the care they deserve.

