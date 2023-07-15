Animal Care Protective Services is hiring dog lovers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care Protective Services has two job positions open for those who love to take care of animals in need.

ACPS is currently accepting applications for both full-time and part-time opportunities with recently adjusted starting pay rates.

Here are the jobs available:

Animal Care Assistant – Provide daily care and enrichment for the animals housed in the shelter. No experience is required.

Animal Placement Assistant – Play matchmaker between pets and prospective adopters and provide help to keep pets with their families.

Veterinary Technician – Assist in surgery, triage emergencies, and provide daily medical care for the animals in our care.

Learn more at: https://bit.ly/ACPSCareers

