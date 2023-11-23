Animals enjoy their holiday feast at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Don’t miss out on your chance to see amazing animals up close as they enjoy their Thanksgiving day feasts.

Turtle

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Thanksgiving Day Schedule:

10:30 a.m. - Cassowary

12 p.m. - Oasis on the Nile - Nile Crocodiles

12:30 p.m. - Galapagos Tortoises

1:30 p.m. - Komodo Dragon

3:30 p.m. - Crocodilian Cornucopia at the Anastasia Island Conservation Center

Maximo, Saltwater crocodile, will feast on a turkey on Saturday November 25th at 12 p.m.

Holiday Hours for Thanksgiving Day are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Komodo Dragon

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.