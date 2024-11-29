Annual Palatka Christmas Parade happening Friday night

PALATKA, Fla, — The annual Palatka Christmas Parade is happening downtown on Friday night.

This is the 113th year.

The parade starts at 7 p.m.

It’s happening at St. John Avenue.

