FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold morning, slow warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread sub-freezing temperatures this morning away from the NE Florida coastline

Fourth freeze of the season (at JIA).

Inland hard freeze for neighborhoods near and west of Highway 301 and virtually all of SE Georgia.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s for much of the Jacksonville metro toward the beaches.

Abundant sunshine once again today.

Highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Well below the average of 69 at JIA.

We won’t see freezing temperatures tonight after four straight nights of an inland freeze.

Highs return to near average tomorrow before another front arrives Thursday night/ Friday morning.

An isolated shower is possible overnight Thursday/Friday morning.

Highs cool back down to the upper 50s Friday.

TODAY: AM Widespread frost/inland freeze. Sunny and chilly. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower overnight. 39/69

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 41/58

SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/64

SUNDAY: Sunny. 45/70

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. 53/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. 60/75

