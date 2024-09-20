Another warm day with an isolated shower

Jacksonville, Fla. — Expect a dry morning commute this Friday. There may be a few areas of patchy fog.

Temperatures today will rise to the upper 80s.

And while most neighborhoods won’t see any rain, an isolated afternoon shower is possible.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘It kept rising:’ Yulee residents continue to deal with flooding issues

It looks like we’ll continue this pattern through the weekend.

Our First Alert Weather team says Saturday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower. The high will be around 86, lows in the 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, also with a high around 86 and lows in the 70s.

Read: Home rehabilitation grant applications open in Clay County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.