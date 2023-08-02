Apparent couple’s fight in West Jacksonville ends with woman shot, in critical condition JSO says

JACKONVILLE, Fla. — At around 11:15 on Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor that heard gunshots in a West Jacksonville neighborhood.

When police arrived at 3400 Lowel Ave. they found a woman in her early 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. During a press conference held by JSO, the victim was said to be transported to a local hospital where she was described as being in critical condition.

A man in his 30s was seen fleeing the scene as patrol officers tracked him to the corner of Commonwealth Avenue.

After the suspect refused to listen to commands to surrender, a K9 unit was called in. The man was taken into custody by the K9 unit and transported to a local hospital. He was being treated for K9 bites to his wrist.

Violent crime detectives were working to get a search warrant to collect and process evidence. The home that the victim and suspect were in during the shooting was supposed to be empty according to JSO.

Officers do believe that this is an isolated and “contained” domestic situation between a man and a woman.

Police are asking that if neighbors in the area have any security footage or if anyone has more information to please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

If there are any developments Action News Jax will update this story.

