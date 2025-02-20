Applications open for Clay County Land Conservation Committee

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re interested in protecting Clay County lands, the county invites you to apply to the Land Conservation Committee.

The LCC will evaluate lands nominated for the county to acquire under the newly adopted Clay Forests and Farms Conservation Land Program (FFCLP).

This program aims to protect lands within Clay County that have important resources such as wildlife habitats, drinking water sources, and working forests and farms.

You have until Feb. 28 to apply.

The committee is expected to form in the spring.

Click here to apply.

