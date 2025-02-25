Applications open for St. Augustine Citizens’ Academy

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine is starting a new citizen engagement program called “Citizens’ Academy,” and applications are currently being accepted.

The program aims to introduce residents to city leadership, departments, and day to day operations, providing an inside look at how the City of St. Augustine government operates.

You must meet the following requirements to apply:

Lives in the City or owns a business or property in the City

Over 18 years old

Can commit to attending all the classes

The following program sessions are being offered:

Session 1: Getting to know your city

Session 2: Examining safety and security in the city

Session 3: Understanding Utilities & Public Works

Session 4: Exploring Planning, Building and Development

Session 5: Discovering other city services

Session 6: City Commission Graduation

Only 20 people will be allowed to participate. Participants will be chosen on a first come first served basis.

You have until Mar. 9 to apply.

Click here for application information.

