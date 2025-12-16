Are you ready for it? Theme nights at Jacksonville’s Artist Walk Ice Rink

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling all Taylor Swift fans!

Wednesday night is Taylor Swift Night at Jacksonville’s Artist Walk Ice Rink.

JaxParks is branding it as “Every era. All night long. Every hit.”

Action News Jax told you last month when the city’s first-ever outdoor ice-skating rink opened underneath the Fuller Warren Bridge at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The rink is open 7 days a week:

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If Taylor Swift isn’t your speed, Thursday is Movie Night. “The Santa Clause” will be shown at 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

