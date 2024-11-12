Argument leads to shoot out in Jacksonville, man wounded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest Monday after police said he exchanged gunfire with another man in the 1200 block of New Kings Road. Jacksonville police were called to the area at about 6:55 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

“The initial investigation revealed there was a verbal altercation between two adult males. During the argument, both males pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of each other,” a JSO news release states. “One of the males was struck once in the chest and the injury he sustained is considered non life threatening at this time.”

