Armada battle Jesters to scoreless draw

The Jacksonville Armada remain unbeaten in 2025 after a hard fought scoreless draw Saturday night at Edward Waters University. It took an extra 90 minutes to start the match against the New Orleans Jesters but once the storm clouds drifted away, both teams’ defenses came to life at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium.

Starring for the Armada with a clean sheet was academy product Andy Dunn at Goalkeeper. The 18 year-old from Jacksonville played well between the pipes in his first start with the U23’s.

Though not a victory, the draw keeps Jacksonville atop the table in the National Premier Soccer League’s Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference as Naples FC suffered it’s first loss of the season. That defeat came at the hands of FC Florida who pays a visit to Jacksonville this Saturday night in a game you can watch live on ActionSportsJax.com.

It’ll be back to back days with broadcasts for the Action Sports Jax 24/7 network with Armada Women’s U23 squad in action on Friday night at 7pm.

