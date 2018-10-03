0 JSO: Injured man says he was kidnapped from Tampa, held against his will in Jacksonville

Wednesday update: A newly-released police report gives few details about an alleged kidnapping that caused officers to swarm a Jacksonville restaurant Tuesday.

The report says JSO was called to Lincrest Drive West just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a kidnapping.

Officers found a man, who has not been identified, roughed up and handcuffed.

He told police he had been kidnapped from Tampa and taken to the Ice Lounge, which is nearly two miles from where he was found.

Officers surrounded the Soutel Drive restaurant for hours.

The owner of a business next door said he heard a fight Tuesday, and when he looked outside he saw one man running with a mask on and a second person with a bloody shirt.

Original story: An injured man from Tampa said he was held against his will during an incident that reportedly happened Tuesday in Jacksonville.

The Sheriff's Office said that when officers arrived, a man with injuries told them he had been kidnapped in Tampa and held against his will here in Jacksonville.

The Tampa Police Department verified the kidnapping, according to JSO.

The man is being interviewed and officers are investigating at the Ice Lounge Bar and Grill where the man said he had been held, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has a business surrounded and several roads blocked near Soutel Drive.

Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn is at the scene and sees officers with long guns.

An ambulance and fire truck are at the scene, and police and K9s appear to have entered the building.

