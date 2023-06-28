Army Sergeant sentenced to 10 years for attempting to entice a minor in sexual activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicholas Christopher Carwise, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted enticement and coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Carwise pleaded guilty on March 20, 2023.

According to court documents, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Task Force posted a photo to an online social media application. On the same date, the Task Force received a response from an individual named “visitor” who had a location of eight miles away. “Visitor” was later identified as Carwise expressing his sexual interest in a fake person he believed was a 13-year-old child.

From May 14 through May 21 the Task Force and Carwise communicated through social media. Carwise discussed with “the minor” to engage in sexual activity with her including Carwise paying her $200.

Law enforcement identified Carwise based on photos and information he had provided for his profiles for the two social media accounts. Further investigation revealed that Carwise had a residence in Tennessee and that vehicles registered to him were located in and around St. Johns County from May 11 to May 15, 2022. Law enforcement also learned that Carwise was likely in the military and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division for assistance. Law enforcement learned that Carwise was on Active Duty for the Army, enlisted, and had the rank of Staff Sergeant, working in Kentucky at the time.

Carwise was arrested on June 29, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia, and has been in custody since his arrest.

