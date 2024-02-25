Arrest made in 16-year-old girl’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year old girl.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, just before 11:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of West 2nd Street.

As police officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene, the 16-year-old victim, Layla Johnson was located inside a residence suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Subsequently, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO’s Homicide Unit along with the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to conduct their respective independent investigations. Based on a review of the evidence on scene, and interviews conducted by Homicide Detectives, a suspect was quickly identified.

As a result, 27-year-old Damon Otto Wilson was detained, interviewed, and ultimately arrested for manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.