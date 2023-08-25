Arrest made in deadly 2022 Clay County hit-and-run

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash left one dead, the Florida Highway Patrol has said an arrest has been made.

The incident took place on Jan. 22, 2022, on N. Mimosa Ave. in Middleburg.

FHP said a vehicle was reported to have hit and killed a bicyclist. The driver fled the scene after the crash and “intentionally hid his vehicle.”

“Great work by all involved to hold him responsible for his actions,” an FHP statement read on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.