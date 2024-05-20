Arrests made in 2023 Jacksonville murder

Jacksonville, Fla. — Two men are under arrest, charged with the October 2023 murder of Anthony Ronaldo Parana Camargo.

Camargo, 26, was found dead near a business on the 6300 block of Philips Highway on October 29.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office determined he had been shot to death.

After releasing surveillance video to the public, tips led police to Christopher Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 26. He was charged with accessory to murder and evidence tampering.

The investigation then led to the accused shooter, 19-year-old Ellis Mannuelle Marrero-Ramos.

JSO said in a news release, “Thanks to the help of a conscientious and concerned citizen, these dangerous criminals are off the street and will be held accountable for their actions.”

