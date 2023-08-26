Arrests made at high school football game after guns discovered

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — During the Columbia High School football game last night, August 25, a deputy observed 2 men jumping a fence near the south side of the stadium.

The information was relayed to other deputies who immediately contacted the individuals behind the home stands.

During this time Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that one of the individuals became combative.

Both subjects were detained where it was discovered they were each armed with a handgun.

CCSO arrested both individuals, whose identities were not released.

During the same time, inclement weather fell upon the stadium and spectators were asked to return to their vehicles due to lightning.

School officials will determine if the game will be continued regarding the weather.

